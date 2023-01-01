WebCatalog

In Samsara, you play as a young monk who seeks the path to enlightenment. He is impatient however and he feels like the practice he has been doing at his temple has gotten him nowhere. So, the monk sets out on his own and travels the world on a quest to find the truths he seeks. Samsara is a really unique puzzle platforming game in which you will have to use monk techniques to overcome obstacles. Can't see a way up to a high ledge? Try sitting down and meditating. Time will pass faster, and trees will grow that you can climb. Not strong enough to push a certain box? Try reincarnating as a boar, they'll have the box moved in no time! Don't worry if you get stuck, there are plenty of power-ups to help you along. And remember; death is not the end of a level in Samsara, but simply opens up different options...

