truDigital
Hebt u WebCatalog niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog downloaden.
Website: trudigital.com
Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor truDigital op WebCatalog voor Mac, Windows en Linux.
Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.
Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.
Effectively communicating with employees, customers, or visitors is crucial for your business or organization's success. truDigital provides a premier, cloud-based digital signage platform that is feature-rich, easy to use, and affordable. We make the process easy with unlimited training and support from our U.S.-based team. We even offer custom content design for those looking for something unique. See how truDigital can help you increase productivity, sales, and communication with the people that matter most.
Website: trudigital.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan truDigital. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.