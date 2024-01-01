Flexential

A robust portfolio of data center facilities located where your business needs are today—and where you want to grow tomorrow. From single cabinet to multi-megawatt deployments, Flexential offers flexible colocation options that expand to meet your business requirements. Leverage the geographically diverse advantages that Flexential’s nationwide footprint offers for production application hosting, disaster recovery and redundancy requirements while reducing your capital expenditure (CapEx) in the process. Move your IT infrastructure to a colocation data center with a wide range of space options, managed services and edge capabilities at your disposal .
