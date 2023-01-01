WebCatalog

Light the Lamp

Light the Lamp

Har du ikke installert WebCatalog Desktop? Last ned WebCatalog Desktop.

Spill på nett

Nettside: poki.com

Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Light the Lamp med WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows og Linux.

Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.

Light the Lamp is a puzzle game in which your only goal is to plug in the power socket. It may sound easy, but you need to think strategically to make it happen! The cord has a limited length, and there are certain spots to avoid. Don't hesitate to restart or use the hint button at the top if needed. How many lamps can you successfully light?

Nettside: poki.com

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Light the Lamp. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

Utforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.