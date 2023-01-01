Apple Knight Golf
In Apple Knight Golf, Apple Knight takes a different approach to beating his enemies. Instead of fighting them head-on with his sword, he will fight them using the power of golf! In each of the 15 levels, you will have to shoot your apple across the map, hitting every enemy in the progress. Defeat them all and the hole at the end of the level will unlock. Shoot the ball into the hole and you win! Be careful of spikes or pitfalls however, one fall into one of those and its game over. Can you master the art of apple golf in Apple Knight Golf?
