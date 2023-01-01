WebCatalog

Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track customized coupons, gift cards, referrals, discounts, loyalty programs, and giveaway campaigns like e-commerce giants do, but at a fraction of the cost. Voucherify offers a flexible rules engine to boost your conversion and retention rates without burning the promotion budget. We have earned the trust of over 250 customers (among them Clorox, Pomelo, ABInBev, OVO Energy, SIG Combibloc, DB Schenker, Woowa Brothers, Bellroy, or Bloomberg).

Kategorier:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

