Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - Mest populære apper

Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
Salsifys CommerceXM-plattform driver opplevelsene kunder etterspør i alle trinn av kjøpsreisen, overalt på den digitale hyllen.
Jasper PIM
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
Superrask hodeløs handel for produktbesatte merkevarer og byråer. Lag unike og minneverdige produktopplevelser og selg produktene dine på hvilken som helst kanal, i hvilken som helst skala, på hvilken som helst måte du drømmer om det.
PIMworks
PIMworks er en omfattende produktinformasjonsadministrasjon (PIM)-løsning som hjelper deg sentralt å administrere all produktinformasjon og data. Sammen med produktdataadministrasjon kan nettbutikker og merkevarer enkelt administrere digitale eiendeler, sømløst syndikere nøyaktige produktdata til fl...
RetailOps
RetailOps er en administrasjonsløsning for detaljhandel. Våre kunder har behov for en ekte SaaS-løsning som kan håndtere flere salgskanaler og produkter i én, brukervennlig applikasjon. Løsningene våre dekker alt fra kjøp til rapportering og går til og med mobil takket være RetailOps-mobilappen.
Billtrust
Akselerer inntektsveksten på nettet, skaler sømløst og optimer kundeopplevelsen din med en intelligent B2B/B2C nettbutikkplattform og mobilapp. Billtrust eCommerce er spesialbygd for grossistdistributører og produksjonsbedrifter for å holde seg konkurransedyktige og innovere med en integrert, helhet...
WizCommerce
WizCommerce er en alt-i-ett AI-drevet plattform som hjelper B2B-grossister, distributører og produsenter med å digitalisere deres ende-til-ende-salg; rett fra å registrere nye kundeemner til å ta bestillinger, betalinger og mer! Brukere kan ta imot bestillinger på messer, online eller på feltet; fin...
Cymbio
Cymbio muliggjør digital salgsvekst for merkevarer med verdens første ende-til-ende drop-ship- og markedsplassplattform. Vår altomfattende B2B-automasjonshub støtter alle systemer, protokoller og leverandører, samtidig som den eksponerer merkevarer sømløst for et globalt detaljhandelsøkosystem. Cymb...
1WorldSync
1WorldSync® er ledende innen Product Content Orchestration, og gjør det mulig for mer enn 14 000 selskaper i over 60 land å forenkle opprettelsen og distribusjonen av effektfullt innhold som er nøyaktig, konsistent og relevant overalt hvor handel skjer. Gjennom sin teknologiplattform og eksperttjene...
Sales Layer
Sales Layer er en globalt ledende PIM-plattform (Product Information Management) som hjelper bedrifter med å automatisere komplekse B2B-prosesser og koble produktene til enhver bedriftssalgsplattform eller verktøy innenfor eller utenfor organisasjonen på tvers av hele forsyningskjeden. Med individue...
Akeneo
Akeneo er produktopplevelsesselskapet (PX) og global leder innen Product Information Management (PIM); skape en verden der hver produktinteraksjon er en opplevelse som veileder forbrukere og profesjonelle til det beste kjøpet, når som helst og hvor som helst. Akeneo gir bedriftsledere programvare, u...
Plytix
Plytix PIM er en ledende programvare for produktinformasjonsadministrasjon for små og mellomstore bedrifter over hele verden på grunn av dets brukervennlige grensesnitt, lave prispunkt og whiteglove-tilnærming til onboarding og kundestøtte. Plytix PIM hjelper bedrifter å strømlinjeforme håndteringsp...
Informatica
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), en leder for administrasjon av skydata for bedrifter, bringer data og AI til live ved å gi bedrifter mulighet til å realisere transformasjonskraften til sine mest kritiske eiendeler. Vi har laget en ny kategori programvare, Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (ID...
Pimcore
Elsket av utviklere, byråer og bedrifter: Pimcore Platform™ er en avansert åpen kildekode-plattform som er klarert av over 110 000 selskaper over hele verden. Det tilbyr toppmoderne løsninger for digital asset management (DAM), produktinformasjonsadministrasjon (PIM), master data management (MDM), d...