WebCatalog

Marfeel

Marfeel

Har du ikke installert WebCatalog? Last ned WebCatalog.

Bruk nettapp

Nettside: marfeel.com

Forbedre opplevelsen med skrivebordsappen for Marfeel med WebCatalog for Mac, Windows og Linux.

Kjør apper i distraksjonsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Styr og bytt enkelt mellom flere kontoer og apper uten å bytte nettleser.

Marfeel is a content analytics platform that helps publishers and media companies understand their traffic, readers and subscribers. Marfeel's platform helps publishers build synergies and alignment across teams with data informed decisions to unlock the full potential of their content and audiences. With headquarters in Barcelona and offices in New York and Bogota, Marfeel employs over 60 professionals. Working with the publishing and adtech industries since 2011, Marfeel is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, an official member of IAB, and Prebid.org, and continues to develop new technology for publishers.

Nettside: marfeel.com

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet Marfeel. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

Du liker kanskje også

Permutive

Permutive

permutive.com

1xBet

1xBet

1xbet.com

Observer

Observer

observer.com

Yieldbird

Yieldbird

yieldbird.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Getfluence

Getfluence

getfluence.com

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Nielsen

Nielsen

nielsen.com

Dataiku

Dataiku

dataiku.com

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona

fcbarcelona.com

Success Factory

Success Factory

successfactory.com

Produkt

Brukerstøtte

Selskapet

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.