Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-games, coupon campaigns, and giveaways. Easypromos is one of the most complete platforms, empowering marketers with the best tools to engage with their audience, generate leads, attract an audience to a point of sale, gather feedback, and reward customers for their loyalty – all through social media. The Easypromos applications are fully customizable - you can launch a branded campaign with your logo and branding colors and design. All promotions are fully responsive - share a promotion link on your social media channels to convert followers into sales leads.
