Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mission is to be your best business decision. HUMAN RESOURCES Allevity helps you run your business by: -Deciphering unclear employment laws and regulations -Keeping your company labor-compliant -Handling benefits and workers’ compensation -Relieving you of tedious employee tasks PAYROLL Allevity’s payroll outsourcing options give you time back in your day. We Deliver: -Heavy lifting on payroll processing -The experience of true partnership -Configurable software framework for your account You Keep: -As much (or little) involvement as you want -The time you would have spent on payroll RECRUITING & STAFFING Our expert recruiters help you avoid wasting time and money on the wrong fit. -Finds and narrows down to the most relevant, qualified candidates -Helps you reduce employee turnover -Ensures the best fit for your company culture -Keeps good candidates engaged during the interview process -Extends offers and notifies rejected applicants FOR JOB SEEKERS Allevity recruiters only work with professional employers who: -Want the skills in your wheelhouse -Appreciate your unique personality -Pay you fairly and appropriately
Kategorier:
Business
Payroll Services

