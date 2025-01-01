ManageBetter

ManageBetter

ManageBetter는 관리자를 지원하는 성과 관리 소프트웨어로, 직원 성과 평가와 피드백 생성을 간소화합니다.

Mac, Windows용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 ManageBetter의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

ManageBetter는 바쁜 관리자의 리더십 역할을 지원하기 위한 성과 관리 소프트웨어입니다. 이는 직원 성과를 평가, 추적 및 향상하기 위한 포괄적인 솔루션을 제공합니다. 이 플랫폼에는 성과 검토, 피드백 생성 및 프로젝트 성과 추적을 용이하게 하는 AI 기반 시스템이 포함되어 있습니다. 이는 관리 작업을 간소화하여 리더가 팀 성공을 육성하는 데 더 집중할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 광범위한 피드백 라이브러리 및 지능형 성과 검토 생성기와 같은 기능을 통해 팀을 관리하고 귀중한 의견을 제공하는 것이 원활해집니다. 이 소프트웨어는 실제 데이터 기반 성과 통찰력을 제공하여 관리자가 긍정적인 업무 문화를 조성하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이러한 통찰력은 성과 관련 논의를 해결하고 지속적인 학습을 촉진하며 직원 성과 문제를 효과적으로 해결하는 데 도움이 될 수 있습니다. 또한 ManageBetter는 데이터 통찰력을 활용하여 개선 영역을 강조하고 인재 관리 전략을 최적화하며 성장 중심 작업 환경을 조성합니다. 이는 팀과 조직을 성공으로 이끌 수 있는 정보에 기반한 의사 결정 프로세스를 촉진합니다. ManageBetter의 독특한 특징은 원클릭 성과 검토 작성 도구로, 상세한 피드백을 제공하면서 글을 작성할 필요가 없습니다. 또한 광범위한 문구 라이브러리를 통해 손쉬운 피드백 수집을 제공하고 평가를 가속화합니다.

웹사이트: managebetter.com

