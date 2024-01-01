Zoom Mail began life in 2017 and was founded by David Hazzard and Gary Calladine. David has worked in email marketing for the past 20 years, empowering businesses with the benefits of email marketing technology. Gary, cut his teeth in advertising sales migrating to refining digital strategies to drive performance and increase global yield. Zoom Mail makes creating a responsive email campaign simple from its brilliant easy-to-use drag and drop editor to quickly track your campaign’s open and click rates.

