DirectIQ offers an easy-to-use email marketing interface that delivers results. Users can sign-up for free without a credit card and immediately start sending emails campaigns. Email marketers are free to choose from hundreds of modern email templates or to create new ones using a really easy-to-use drag and drop editor. Some features include unlimited sends, A/B campaigns, email automation or premium features such as Spam Doctor and Inbox Premium!

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： directiq.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはDirectIQによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。