MailBluster is an AWS-powered email marketing platform. Users with an AWS account can connect their AWS SES account to MailBluster and take advantage of the platform's incredible features, including unlimited subscriber storage, segmentation, a fully updated Drag & Drop editor, and an HTML editor, among others, at one of the lowest prices available in the market right now.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： mailbluster.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはMailBlusterによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。