About WebCatalog

WebCatalog is a platform designed to simplify and enhance the experience of discovering and accessing web-based desktop apps.

Our mission is to make the digital world more discoverable and accessible.

WebCatalog

WebCatalog

App Store for Desktop Web Apps.

Switchbar

Switchbar

Browser Picker.

  • Quang Lam

    Quang Lam

    Lâm Nguyễn Nhựt Quang

    Founder
  • Khang Do

    Khang Do

    Đỗ Trọng Khang

    Engineering
  • Quynh Luu

    Quynh Luu

    Lưu Thảo Mai Quỳnh

    Product
  • Nho Vo

    Nho Vo

    Võ Văn Nhớ

    Engineering
  • Nguyen Tran

    Nguyen Tran

    Trần Công Nguyên

    Engineering
  • Thu Pham

    Thu Pham

    Phạm Anh Thư

    Engineering
Trusted by users from over 200 countries & territories.

users
1,000,000+
countries and territories
200+

