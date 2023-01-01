TOPOL.io
ウェブサイト：topol.io
Create beautiful e-mails for every device thanks to our drag-and-drop editor. Easy to build. Quick to get done. No need for an HTML coder and graphic anymore. Save hours on e-mail production. You do... Show More 't have to be a graphic designer, HTML coder, or specialist on email rendering. Drag and Drop - It's quick, it's easy it's intuitive and it's fun. You will start to like creating emails! Or you can just use our templates. Beautiful and responsive. No more troubles with rendering on different clients, even Outlook.
