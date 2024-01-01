WebCatalog

ウェブサイト：vartopia.com

Vartopia believes that there are two sides to the partner relationship with vendors. While most PRM's focus on the partner-facing side of the channel tech stack. Vartopia has not only built an industry-leading Partner Portal, but has also built its application to work seamlessly within your CRM. Vartopia's Solution helps to manage Deal Registration, Lead Sharing, Partner Payments, Two-Tier Distribution, Channel Analytics, Partner Enablement, and Certification! Trusted by the leading technology vendors today, and used by more than 500,000 partners around the world Vartopia is the only solution capable of delivering a partner marketplace experience, with a unique and personalized partner perspective.

カテゴリー:

Business
Through-Channel Marketing Software

ウェブサイト： vartopia.com

