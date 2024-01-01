Channext
ウェブサイト：channext.com
Turn more partners into revenue with Channext's Partner Success Platform. Scale your partner enablement, marketing, and sales activities via one single platform. Discover how Channext helps you: * Segment and manage your partners for success management at scale. * Increase partner marketing participation and demand generation. * Manage the partner sales pipeline and integrate with your CRM. * Measure every engagement to get 360 insights into your partnerships.
