A channel marketing automation platform designed for simplicity, xAmplify helps engage your partners, generate partner-led leads and enables your partners to close deals. It works at any stage of your channel maturity. With decades of experience, xAmplify is designed with your partners in mind. They've been where they are and kept their problems and challenges in mind. They built the platform to automate the marketing tasks your partner has to do such as launching campaigns and branding content.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： xamplify.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはxAmplifyによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。