The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all industries such as Disney, Allianz, KPMG, Amundi, L'Oréal, BIC, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, Schneider Electric, and Deloitte.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： wiztrust.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはWiztrustによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。