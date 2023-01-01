WebCatalog

Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to encourage these collaborations. It is a platform that connects brands and employees to improve both internal and external communication of the company, as well as to increase brand trust and enhance brand values. SocialPubli Advocacy was created in 2016, and currently has clients such as Iberostar, Mutua Madrileña, Mapfre, MásMóvil, among others.

Business
Customer Advocacy Software

