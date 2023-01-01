WebCatalog

Seenit

Seenit

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：seenit.io

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるSeenitのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

We help businesses create videos with their employees. With Seenit's employee-generated video platform, you can collect, edit, and share videos, all in one place. Attract, engage and retain top talent through employee video. Built for employer brand and communications teams looking to elevate the employee voice at companies like Amazon, Sky, Vodafone and H&M.

カテゴリー:

Business
Employee Advocacy Software

ウェブサイト： seenit.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはSeenitによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Seismic LiveSocial

Seismic LiveSocial

livesocial.seismic.com

Paiger

Paiger

paiger.co

Visibly

Visibly

visibly.io

Please Share

Please Share

pleaseshare.co

Brandpad

Brandpad

brandpad.io

Denim Social

Denim Social

denimsocial.com

SoAmpli

SoAmpli

soampli.com

MarketBeam

MarketBeam

marketbeam.io

BeAmbassador

BeAmbassador

be-ambassador.com

Advocacy

Advocacy

advocacy.socialpubli.com

Social HorsePower

Social HorsePower

socialhp.com

Swaybase

Swaybase

swaybase.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.