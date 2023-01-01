MarketBeam
ウェブサイト：marketbeam.io
Safe and Compliant Social Media platform. Employees share corporate content on their own networks to amplify social media reach, elevate brand and nurture leads on social media. We are the only platform designed specifically for companies who operate in highly-regulated environments, such as healthcare, financial services and cybersecurity. Our customers' say, they . Increased LinkedIn reach by 3000% . Increased clickthroughs by 15X . Had most successful marketing campaigns with MarketBeam Ask for about our most popular features, . Social Drip Campaign . Executive Branding . Content and Audience 360
