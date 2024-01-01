Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through special analytics algorithms. We strive to make sure that companies get the exposure they really deserve. Our strength is our innovative way of arising with short and unique URLs that replace long links without reducing their effectiveness. Are you looking to leverage the facility of short links to enhance the brand identity of your business & boost the conversions and sales? We've got you covered. Well, you do not need to believe us directly , just try our URL shortener service and see for yourself.

