Katana.Run is a digital URL shortener platform designed to simplify and optimize the process of transforming long links into concise, shareable URLs. Its capabilities extend beyond basic link shortening, offering features such as link customization, an integrated link library, and the ability to modify the destination of previously shortened links. Created with the intention to provide a comprehensive yet user-friendly solution, Katana.Run aims to cater to bloggers, marketers, and other digital professionals who frequently manage and share web links. The platform is now accessible through both the Apple Store and Google Play, making it convenient for a broad range of users.

Productivity
URL短縮者

