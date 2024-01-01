WebCatalog

LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are supporting your brand. * Link Shortener * Link Retargeting * Analytics * Team Collaboration * Custom links * Multiple domain Names

