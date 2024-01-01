y.gy
y.gy
Create short and unforgettable links that increase conversions Turn long and complicated links into short and memorable links that you can use in emails, social media, and more. * Use y.gy or your own custom domain. We offer the option to use your own custom short link or y.gy short-link. * Customize your link with a custom ending Links can be customized with a custom suffix, such as y.gy/your-ending or your-short-link/your-ending. * Use y.gy API Create links programmatically via y.gy simple API.
