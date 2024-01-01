ShortSwitch
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：shortswitch.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるShortSwitchのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
A custom URL shortening service that allows you to use your own domain or subdomain. Your users will know they are clicking on trustworthy links because it's your domain. Only your authorized users can create links on your short URL service. Your domain will show up in the tweets rather than someone elses short URL service. Monitor and analyze statistics for your short URLs on our admin interface, and provide new services via our API.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： shortswitch.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはShortSwitchによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。