tomly.io
Tomly.io is the NextGen Authentic Branded Shortlinks. Create unique, meaningful short links to define your brand identity, drive engagement, and boost click-through rates. Let your customers know your business shared the URL, and make the links you share meaningful for better and improved engagement.
