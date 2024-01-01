KopiKat

KopiKat

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：kopikat.co

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるKopiKatのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

KopiKat is a revolutionary generative data augmentation tool to improve the accuracy of an AI model without changing the network architecture. KopiKat extends standard data augmentation approaches by creating fresh replicas of original images while retaining all essential data annotations. The result is an enriched model that exceeds the quality and diversity of those generated by traditional data augmentation techniques.
カテゴリー:
Business
Synthetic Data Software

ウェブサイト： kopikat.co

免責事項：WebCatalogはKopiKatによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

Gretel.ai

Gretel.ai

gretel.ai

Syntheticus

Syntheticus

syntheticus.ai

Informatica

Informatica

informatica.com

syntheticAIdata

syntheticAIdata

syntheticaidata.com

K2View

K2View

k2view.com

CVEDIA

CVEDIA

cvedia.com

Securiti

Securiti

securiti.ai

YData

YData

ydata.ai

Broadcom

Broadcom

broadcom.com

Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai

tonic.ai

こちらもおすすめ

Airbrush

Airbrush

airbrush.ai

Diffusion Land

Diffusion Land

diffusion.land

Arthur

Arthur

arthur.ai

Generated Photos

Generated Photos

generated.photos

Contents.com

Contents.com

contents.com

People Pattern

People Pattern

peoplepattern.com

Lightly AI

Lightly AI

lightly.ai

Neuton.AI

Neuton.AI

neuton.ai

ApyHub

ApyHub

apyhub.com

Meta AI

Meta AI

meta.ai

syntheticAIdata

syntheticAIdata

syntheticaidata.com

Onramp

Onramp

onramp.io

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.