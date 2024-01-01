Informatica

Informatica

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：informatica.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるInformaticaのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across virtually any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries and 86 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.™
カテゴリー:
Business
Synthetic Data Software

ウェブサイト： informatica.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはInformaticaによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

Gretel.ai

Gretel.ai

gretel.ai

Syntheticus

Syntheticus

syntheticus.ai

syntheticAIdata

syntheticAIdata

syntheticaidata.com

KopiKat

KopiKat

kopikat.co

K2View

K2View

k2view.com

CVEDIA

CVEDIA

cvedia.com

Securiti

Securiti

securiti.ai

YData

YData

ydata.ai

Broadcom

Broadcom

broadcom.com

Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai

tonic.ai

こちらもおすすめ

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Xindus

Xindus

xindus.net

DeepLobe

DeepLobe

deeplobe.ai

Adyen

Adyen

adyen.com

Bullhorn

Bullhorn

bullhorn.com

Scoretize

Scoretize

scoretize.com

cloudplan

cloudplan

cloudplan.net

Café

Café

at.cafe

Domo

Domo

domo.com

JourneyTrack.io

JourneyTrack.io

journeytrack.io

Kore.AI

Kore.AI

kore.ai

Coveo

Coveo

coveo.com

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.