CVEDIA accelerates the development of autonomous applications. Pushing the boundaries of computer vision, we are committed to solving our clients'​ most challenging issues with simulation and sensor modelling, big data management, system integration, and neural network training.

ウェブサイト： cvedia.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはCVEDIAによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。