Botco.ai is a HIPAA-compliant platform enabling meaningful and intelligent conversations between providers and consumers. Botco.ai is a fully-automated, AI-powered marketing chat solution that can be implemented at scale. The company offers industry-leading authoring, webchat, and AI machine-learning capabilities to quickly and effectively convert more customers. Botco.ai’s Integrated Analytics Dashboard provides a comprehensive view of chat campaigns across multiple channels such as web and Facebook Messenger. The API-based interface can be used to transfer leads, transcripts, and data into enterprise sales and marketing automation products like Salesforce, Hubspot, Adobe Marketing Cloud, and Zoho. For more information, visit Botco.ai.

