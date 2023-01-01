LinekdFusion is a cloud-based LinkedIn outreach platform that helps organizations, agencies, and sales teams convert users on LinkedIn. Start building new sales pipelines from LinkedIn and sync them directly with your favorite CRM tool by integrating LinkedIn with your HubSpot, Zoho, Pipedrive, or Salesforce in one click. Automate your prospecting, messages, follow-ups, content, and LinkedIn outreach with the help of LinkedFusion. Enjoy features like dedicated IP, smart messaging filters, team features, and detailed analytics with LinekdFusion.

