Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built for business. Utilize the power of AI to automate initial communication, follow-ups, scheduling, drip campaigns, and more. With one of the highest rated user interfaces and user experiences, Sonar offers the best suite of functionality for sales and marketing teams on the channels customers prefer. Dozens of integrations enable you to seamlessly connect with your customers through your CRM or tech stack. Convert more leads, engage more effectively, and drive more revenue with Marchex Sonar.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
Lead Capture Software

ウェブサイト： sendsonar.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはSonarによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

