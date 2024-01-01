WebCatalog

konversable

konversable

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：konversable.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog Desktopにあるkonversableのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Konversable is a powerful chat solution designed to delight your customers and convert more enquiries. Our solution can be used across many different use cases. The Konversable has been designed to help our clients in a number of ways: * Clients with Live Chat backup enabled can now be notified of incoming live chat requests through the App, and can even chat with users from directly within the App. * All Live Chat functionality present in our cloud-based solution can be used within the App, including the ability to Transfer Chats between departments, and the creation/insertion of Quick Replies to improve ease of use. * Clients can be notified of any leads generated by their bot, ensuring these can be actioned quickly. * Chat transcripts across all messaging channels can be reviewed where these are connected; including Website chats, Whatsapp chats and Messenger chats. Reactive and proactive features to increase enquiries, chats, and conversions.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
ボットプラットフォームソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： konversable.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはkonversableによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

こちらもおすすめ

Bot Libre

Bot Libre

botlibre.com

Botco.ai

Botco.ai

botco.ai

BackupLABS

BackupLABS

backuplabs.io

Amio

Amio

amio.io

HRMatrix

HRMatrix

orblogic.com

EZ Texting

EZ Texting

eztexting.com

Fleep

Fleep

fleep.io

Boords

Boords

boords.com

Cloodot

Cloodot

cloodot.com

Conversed.ai

Conversed.ai

conversed.ai

Nightbot

Nightbot

nightbot.tv

typedesk

typedesk

typedesk.com

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.