Picture it?
Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.
Sito web:poki.com
Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Picture it? su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.
Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.
Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.
Picture it? is a fun Pictionary-style game that puts your guessing skills to the test! Select from various categories like food, geography, movies/TV, and wordplay to challenge yourself. With creative prompts like guessing country flags as fashion dresses, identifying celebrities in their childhoods, or recognizing a piece of food furniture, the game offers endless fun and excitement. Only the smartest one can guess the answer right and fast. Can you picture it?
Sito web:poki.com
Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Picture it?. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.