Drift.io
Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.
Sito web:poki.com
Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Drift.io su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.
Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.
Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.
Drift io is a car game where the best way to drive is to drift! Fight against other players all trying to out-drift each other on the course. Aim to start drifting early and hold it for as long as possible, you get extra speed at the end of the drift if you hold it for long (keep an eye on the colour of the sparks)! Take on courses in the mountains, the beach and on the slopes to test your skills. Going sideways is the new forward!
Sito web:poki.com
Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Drift.io. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.