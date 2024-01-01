SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minutes. We are helping companies to be on top of their business performance followed by effective, timely and fruitful business decisions only. With our service you can: - Create your own KPIs or choose industry best practices KPI templates from our store - Use calculated and rolling KPIs - Select roles and privileges (4 levels of hierarchy) - Manage your KPI reports and analytics - Visualize and share your performance though the dashboards

