ViewStub

ViewStub

ViewStub

Sito web:viewstub.com

ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and experiences directly from their own website with ViewStub’s white-label software. We also offer a free events marketplace for you to monetize, stream, and host events worldwide. ViewStub is the perfect solution for business conferences, sporting events, music festivals, concerts, and anyone looking to transition their event experience to a hybrid approach. Still looking for a traditional solution? ViewStub offers in-person event ticketing solutions as well as strictly virtual options.

Categorie:

Entertainment
Box Office Software

