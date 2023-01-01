WebCatalog

ContactMonkey

ContactMonkey

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.

Usa l'app web

Sito web:contactmonkey.com

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per ContactMonkey su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

ContactMonkey is a powerful internal communications software that enables you to send timely updates to employees via your email client (Outlook and Gmail) or SMS. ContactMonkey is modernizing the way the world’s top organizations connect, communicate, and engage with their employees. In a rapidly changing world of work, our tool makes it easier for companies to engage remote, hybrid, and deskless workers—all through a single platform. We help internal communications teams to create, send, and track employee newsletters, SMS updates, and crisis communications with the goal of boosting employee engagement, and productivity. With ContactMonkey, you can send beautiful HTML email newsletters or crisis communications via SMS, gather employee feedback, and measure employee email analytics (open rates, click rates, read rates, eNPS) to understand what truly engages your employees. Learn more about ContactMonkey’s features here: https://www.contactmonkey.com/features/

Categorie:

Business
Email Template Builder Software

Sito web: contactmonkey.com

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a ContactMonkey. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Alternative

Square

Square

squareup.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Flodesk

Flodesk

flodesk.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Beefree

Beefree

beefree.io

Esplora

WebCatalog Desktop

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.