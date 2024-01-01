Machine Learning Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
Machine learning software optimizes tasks by utilizing algorithms to produce results. These solutions are integrated into a wide array of platforms and are applied across diverse industries. Through ongoing refinement of outputs via increased data processing, they enhance both speed and accuracy. Whether in financial services or agriculture, these solutions improve processes and efficacy. Examples include automating processes, enhancing customer service, identifying security risks, and enabling contextual collaboration. Importantly, end users interact indirectly with machine learning-powered applications, as these algorithms form the backbone of AI systems. This is evident in applications like chatbots and automated insurance claims management software. To qualify as Machine Learning, products must: * Provide learning and adaptive capabilities based on data. * Act as the primary source of intelligent learning for applications. * Accept data inputs from various sources. * Produce outputs that specifically address issues derived from learned data.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), המוצעת על ידי גוגל, היא חבילה של שירותי מחשוב ענן הפועלת על אותה תשתית שבה גוגל משתמשת באופן פנימי עבור מוצרי משתמש הקצה שלה, כגון חיפוש Google, Gmail, אחסון קבצים ו-YouTube. לצד סט של כלי ניהול, הוא מספק סדרה של שירותי ענן מודולריים הכוללים מחשוב, אחסון נתונים, ניתוח נת...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai היא פלטפורמת הייצור המובילה של Full Stack AI, LLM וראייה ממוחשבת למידול נתוני תמונה, וידאו, טקסט ואודיו לא מובנים.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
כלי הערות פשוט ומהיר להגדלת פרויקטי למידת המכונה שלך.
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
פלטפורמת הלוקליזציה הרזה, המהירה והאמינה ביותר. השתמש בכוחה של פלטפורמת לוקליזציה של תוכנה ניתנת להרחבה כדי להיכנס לשווקים חדשים באופן אמין עם כל הצמיחה וללא כל הטרחה.
Deep Block
deepblock.net
הדרך הקלה ביותר עבור AI.
AMD
amd.com
Xilinx (כיום חלק מ-AMD) הוא הממציא של FPGA, SoCs הניתנים לתכנות, ועכשיו, ACAP & מספקת את טכנולוגיית העיבוד הדינמית ביותר בתעשייה.
V7
v7labs.com
התשתית המלאה לנתוני הדרכה ארגוניים המכסים תיוג, זרימות עבודה, מערכי נתונים ואנשים במעגל.
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI היא חברת מחקר ופריסה של בינה מלאכותית המוקדשת להבטיח שבינה מלאכותית למטרות כלליות תועיל לאנושות כולה. בינה מלאכותית היא כלי רב עוצמה שיש ליצור עם בטיחות וצרכים אנושיים בבסיסו. OpenAI מחויבת לשים את התאמת האינטרסים הזו במקום הראשון - לפני הרווח. כדי להשיג את המשימה שלנו, עלינו להקיף ולהעריך א...
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
ספק חוויות מותאמות אישית ותוצאות לא פשוטות. מותגי מסחר אלקטרוני ואירוח. AI שממיר. הגדל את העסק שלך עם Aidaptive. AI שממיר.
SAP
sap.com
ב-SAP, המטרה שלנו היא לעזור לעולם להתנהל טוב יותר ולשפר את חייהם של אנשים. ההבטחה שלנו היא לחדש כדי לעזור ללקוחותינו לרוץ במיטבם. SAP מחויבת לעזור לכל לקוח להפוך לעסק המנוהל בצורה הטובה ביותר. אנו מהנדסים פתרונות כדי לתדלק חדשנות, לטפח שוויון ולהפיץ הזדמנויות על פני גבולות ותרבויות. ביחד, עם הלקוחות...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics פועלת כטייס המשנה המהימן שלך לעסקים במטרה להפוך אותך לחכם יותר, מהיר יותר ובטוח יותר בהחלטות מונעות הנתונים שלך. IBM Cognos Analytics מעניקה לכל משתמש - בין אם מדען נתונים, אנליסט עסקי או לא מומחה ל-IT - כוח רב יותר לבצע ניתוחים רלוונטיים באופן שקשור ליעדים ארגוניים. זה מקצר את ...
Recombee
recombee.com
אנו מספקים תוכן מותאמים אישית, מוצרים והמלצות חיפוש כשירות להגדלת ההכנסות של הלקוחות שלנו, להגביר את שביעות רצון המשתמשים שלהם ולעזור לעסק שלהם לצמוח. באמצעות השילוב הפשוט לשימוש שלנו, המשתמשים שלנו יכולים ליהנות מחוויה מעשית עם השירותים שלנו על ידי הצטרפות לתקופת ניסיון חינם ללא הגבלה של 30 יום. מב...
Encord
encord.com
כל הכלים שאתה צריך כדי לבנות מודלים טובים יותר, מהר יותר Encord היא פלטפורמת הנתונים המובילה עבור צוותי ראייה ממוחשבת מתקדמים: ייעול תיוג וזרימות עבודה RLHF, צפייה והערכת מודלים, וניהול ואצור נתונים כדי להגיע ל-AI הייצור מהר יותר.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
לבסוף, פתרון המיועד לארגונים עם מדריך המותג המקיף של Mark AI ויכולות התאמה אישית של AI, אנו מציעים פתרון ברמה הארגונית המאפשר לך לעצב את הזהות והמסרים של ה-AI שלך כדי לענות על הדרישות של העסק שלך.
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
ענן ללא שרת עבור בינה מלאכותית- BentoCloud היא פלטפורמה מנוהלת במלואה לבנייה ותפעול של יישומי בינה מלאכותית, המביאה אספקת מוצרים זריזה לצוותי בינה מלאכותית. BentoML היא הפלטפורמה למהנדסי תוכנה לבניית מוצרי AI.
Smarsh
smarsh.com
פתרונות משופרים לתאימות לנייד. אפשר תקשורת סלולרית ועמידה בביטחון בדרישות הרגולטוריות עם תמיכה בספקים ישירים יותר ויישומי צרכנים.
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides...
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, Germa...
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. D...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build t...
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloa...
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin פיתחה את הדור הבא של טכנולוגיה ללא קופה המאפשרת לקמעונאים לפרוס במהירות קניות ללא חיכוכים בחנויות שלהם. גישת הפטנט של Zippin משתמשת בבינה מלאכותית, למידת מכונה וטכנולוגיית היתוך חיישנים כדי ליצור את חוויית הצרכן הטובה ביותר: דחיית קווי קופה וסורקים עצמיים לתמיד, ולתת לקונים להיכנס ולצאת עם ה...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j הוא מנוע מדעי נתונים ולמידת מכונה שמשתמש בקשרים בנתונים שלך כדי לשפר תחזיות. הוא מתחבר למערכות אקולוגיות של נתונים ארגוניים, כך שתוכל להכניס פרויקטים נוספים של מדעי הנתונים לייצור במהירות. באמצעות קטלוג של למעלה מ-65 אלגוריתמים של גרפים מכוונים מראש, מדעני נתונים יכולים לחקור מיליארדי נקודות נ...
SAS
sas.com
עשה יותר עם AI וניתוח מהיר ופרודוקטיבי יותר משותף הניתוח המהימן ביותר על פני כדור הארץ. הפק תשובות מהר כמו שהעולם מייצר נתונים עם SAS. עם למעלה מארבעים שנה של חדשנות אנליטית, SAS מעניקה ללקוחות ברחבי העולם את הכוח לדעת®.
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds היא הפלטפורמה החכמה ביותר המספקת המלצות תפיסתיות המניעות גילוי ומעורבות מקוונים. נוסדה והובלת על ידי חלוצי AI ידועים בעולם ומופעלת על ידי ההתקדמות העדכנית ביותר בלמידה עמוקה, Crossing Minds מספקת באופן מיידי המלצות מדויקות, מבוססות הפעלה שאינן פוגעות או מסכנות את פרטיות הלקוח. אנו מסי...
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric היא פלטפורמת ניתוח נתונים המופעלת על ידי AI/ML המאפשרת לצוותי שיווק, ניתוח נתונים ו-CRM להבין טוב יותר מגמות והתנהגויות של לקוחות. B2Metric משתמש בלמידת מכונה כדי להפוך את ניתוח הנתונים לאוטומטי ולייצר תובנות חזויות, שניתן להשתמש בהן כדי לשפר את מעורבות הלקוחות, שימורם וצמיחה.