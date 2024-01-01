Weka

Weka

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: weka.io

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Weka ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI and HPC.
קטגוריות:
Business
Machine Learning Software

אתר: weka.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Weka, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

Riku.AI

Riku.AI

riku.ai

UiPath

UiPath

uipath.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

Deep Block

Deep Block

deepblock.net

AMD

AMD

amd.com

V7

V7

v7labs.com

OpenAI

OpenAI

openai.com

Aidaptive

Aidaptive

aidaptive.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

HR Neeti

HR Neeti

hrneeti.com

SayData

SayData

saydata.tech

Hopsworks

Hopsworks

hopsworks.ai

Redis Labs

Redis Labs

redis.io

MinIO

MinIO

min.io

amplemarket

amplemarket

amplemarket.com

Native AI

Native AI

gonative.ai

Dataloop

Dataloop

dataloop.ai

Content Cloud

Content Cloud

contentcloud.app

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy

microstrategy.com

PromptChainer

PromptChainer

promptchainer.io

Movebot

Movebot

movebot.io

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.