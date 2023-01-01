מה חדש
November 2023
العربية, Bahasa Indonesia, 한국어, Norsk (bokmål), Nederlands, Polski, Pyccкий, Türkçe, 中文（繁體）
- WebCatalog is now available in Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Norwegian (bokmal), Dutch, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Chinese (traditional).
Theme Colors
- We've brought back the ability to customize your apps, games, spaces and subspaces with colors with more color choices and improved experience.
Deutsch, Español, Français, Italiano, 日本語, Português, 中文（简体）
- WebCatalog is now available in German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Portugese, and Chinese (simplified).
October 2023
Redesign
- WebCatalog app and websites have been redesigned with a brand new unified design.
September 2023
Subspace Folders
- You can now group subspaces together by dragging a subspace over another one on the subspace bar.
- Subspace folders are automatically backed up and synced across devices. (only for WebCatalog Pro users)
Tiếng Việt
- WebCatalog is now available in Vietnamese.