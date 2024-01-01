Vivas.AI

Vivas.AI

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: vivas.ai

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Vivas.AI ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build their favorite app by simply dragging and dropping them in their low code platform of choice. Users can validate the models with sample data and access the model cards, best practices, and limitations to ensure the customers have complete transparency and trust in the models they choose. Vivas.AI's business model is inclusive and strives to provide a marketplace where multiple vendors can offer their models. This makes the Vivas.AI marketplace much more inclusive and broad. In short, Vivas.AI aspires to be the ‘Uber’ of the AI/ML marketplace.
קטגוריות:
Productivity
Machine Learning Software

אתר: vivas.ai

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Vivas.AI, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

Riku.AI

Riku.AI

riku.ai

UiPath

UiPath

uipath.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

Deep Block

Deep Block

deepblock.net

AMD

AMD

amd.com

V7

V7

v7labs.com

OpenAI

OpenAI

openai.com

Aidaptive

Aidaptive

aidaptive.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

censius

censius

censius.ai

Model Share

Model Share

modelshare.ai

Yandex Disk

Yandex Disk

disk.yandex.com

Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases

wandb.ai

Aporia

Aporia

aporia.com

Microsoft Trove

Microsoft Trove

microsoft.com

Kortical

Kortical

kortical.com

Mystic AI

Mystic AI

mystic.ai

OctoAI

OctoAI

octo.ai

evoML

evoML

evoml.ai

Botanic

Botanic

code7.com

Neuton.AI

Neuton.AI

neuton.ai

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.