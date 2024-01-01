WebCatalog

Recombee

Recombee

We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day unlimited free trial. Based in Prague, we serve over 300+ satisfied clients around the globe who are happy to share their experiences.

קטגוריות:

Business
תוכנת התאמה אישית
Personalization Engines

אתר: recombee.com

