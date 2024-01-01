MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Swedish, Turkish, etc. For a Me version, you can join our affiliate program. By sharing your personal link you can get 15% from sales. MyLang Pro version: Unified API for accessing professional dictionaries: Amazon Translate, DeepL API, Google Cloud AutoML Translation API, Tencent Cloud TMT API, SYSTRAN PNMT API, ModernMT Human-in-the-loop, Yandex Cloud Translate API. A unified API is needed for: * Reducing the cost of maintaining the above dictionaries separately; * With automatic routing, you get the dictionary best suited for the selected language pair and direction according to the metrics hLEPOR, GLUE, MultiNLI.

