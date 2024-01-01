Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data security, privacy, governance, and compliance. Securiti has been recognized with numerous industry and analyst awards, including "Most Innovative Startup" by RSA, "Top 25 Machine Learning Startups" by Forbes, "Most Innovative AI Companies" by CB Insights, "Cool Vendor in Data Security" by Gartner, and "Privacy Management Wave Leader" by Forrester.

