At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to use its data to become as disruptive and agile as the best companies in its industry. Our Data Product Platform provides a trusted, holistic, and real-time view of anything important to the business - whether it's customers, suppliers, employees, orders, loans, or patients. This one platform fuels many use cases, including Customer 360, test data management, data privacy, cloud migration, legacy application modernization, and more – to deliver business outcomes in less than half the time, and at half the cost, of any other alternative. K2view Data Product Platform deploys in weeks, scales linearly, and adapts to change on the fly. It supports modern data architectures – data mesh, data fabric, and data hub – in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments. The most data-intensive, forward-looking companies, rely on K2view Data Product Platform, including AT&T, American Express, IQVIA, Verizon, Sun Life, and Vodafone.
קטגוריות:
Business
Synthetic Data Software

