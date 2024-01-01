KopiKat

KopiKat

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: kopikat.co

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של KopiKat ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

KopiKat is a revolutionary generative data augmentation tool to improve the accuracy of an AI model without changing the network architecture. KopiKat extends standard data augmentation approaches by creating fresh replicas of original images while retaining all essential data annotations. The result is an enriched model that exceeds the quality and diversity of those generated by traditional data augmentation techniques.
קטגוריות:
Business
Synthetic Data Software

אתר: kopikat.co

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל KopiKat, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

Gretel.ai

Gretel.ai

gretel.ai

Syntheticus

Syntheticus

syntheticus.ai

Informatica

Informatica

informatica.com

syntheticAIdata

syntheticAIdata

syntheticaidata.com

K2View

K2View

k2view.com

CVEDIA

CVEDIA

cvedia.com

Securiti

Securiti

securiti.ai

YData

YData

ydata.ai

Broadcom

Broadcom

broadcom.com

Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai

tonic.ai

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Airbrush

Airbrush

airbrush.ai

Diffusion Land

Diffusion Land

diffusion.land

Arthur

Arthur

arthur.ai

Generated Photos

Generated Photos

generated.photos

Contents.com

Contents.com

contents.com

People Pattern

People Pattern

peoplepattern.com

Lightly AI

Lightly AI

lightly.ai

Neuton.AI

Neuton.AI

neuton.ai

ApyHub

ApyHub

apyhub.com

Meta AI

Meta AI

meta.ai

syntheticAIdata

syntheticAIdata

syntheticaidata.com

Onramp

Onramp

onramp.io

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.